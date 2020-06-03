Miami Heat's remaining schedule coming into focus

InsideTheHeat
The Miami Heat's schedule for the remainder of the season appears to be finalized.

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the Heat will close against the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Pacers and Celtics. All games are expected to be played at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando starting July 31.

The news is likely to become finalized after commissioner Adam Sliver meets with team owners Thursday.

The Heat, who were 41-24 before play was stopped March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak, are part of a 22-team field that will finish the season. The playoffs begin after the eight games are completed.

The Heat are a combined 6-2 this season against the remaining opponents, with both losses coming to the Celtics. Sixteen of the Heat's 17 players are back in South Florida after guard Jimmy Butler returned this week following a three-month stay at his home in California. Forward Andre Iguodala also spent time in California during the suspended season. Forward Solomon Hill, who lives in Los Angeles, is the only player still away from the team. 

This marks the second time the league could have a shortened season since 2011-12. That year, teams played only 66 games because of a labor stoppage. The Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals and captured the second championship in franchise history.

