NBA players could return to practice facilities early as May 1, according to a recent report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night the league is expected to reopen facilities in "cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders."

"Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited," according to Wojnarowski. "In NBA markets that aren't loosening restrictions, league plans to work with teams on other arrangements for players."

It is the largest step forward for the league since the schedule was postponed March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The ruling may not immediately impact the Miami Heat because no plans of reopening Florida have been announced. Georgia is the only state expected to open certain businesses soon while Texas is moving closer. Heat team president Pat Riley said the organization will follow the lead of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who will reveal his plan at some time in early May.

In the interim, the Heat have held all meetings via video conference calls. Players have also worked out with the training staff over social media.

"We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport," Riley said. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great and he's going to rely on science. I think we have to rely on science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich