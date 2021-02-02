Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Unveils New Cereal

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro now has his own breakfast cereal, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting his foundation

Miami Heat second-year guard Tyler Herro has gained popularity around the league in a short period because there are rap songs named after him.

He also dates an Instagram model and has one of the NBA's top selling jerseys. Now, Herro can add breakfast cereal to the list. On Monday, he announced the release of "Herro's Froot Hoops. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to his foundation.

"Been working on this for a while, & I’m excited to finally share it with you - I have my own cereal !," Herro wrote on Twitter. "Make sure you get your HerrO’s Fruit Hoops by clicking the link below. Best part is that a portion of the proceeds benefit the #THerroFoundation"

Herro, who made the All-Rookie Team last year, is arguably the Heat's most popular player. Despite his short tenure, his fan appeal rivals All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Last September he had the highest-selling jersey in the league during the playoffs. Rapper Jack Harlow also has a song titled, "Tyler Herro."

With Butler struggling and out of the lineup most of the season because of COVID-19, Herro has emerged as a top scoring threat behind Adebayo. He is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 7-13 Heat.

The Heat return to action Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

