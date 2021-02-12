Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Out of COVID-19 Protocol

After missing Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled with the team to Utah

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to rejoin the lineup after missing Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets because of the COVID-19 protocol.

The Heat announced Herro traveled with the team to Utah for the second game in a seven-game, 11-day road trip.

"Tyler Herro accompanied the team to Salt Lake City last night for tomorrow night's game vs the Jazz and is no longer in the NBA's health and safety protocols," the statement read.

Herro, who began the season as a starter, has been used as a reserve the last three games. Still, he has played starter minutes. He's averaged 32 minutes during the period. The result is Herro producing nearly at the same rate when he was a starter. He's scoring 16 points a game since the switch.

