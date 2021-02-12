NewsSI.com
Search

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Out of COVID-19 Protocol

After missing Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled with the team to Utah
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to rejoin the lineup after missing Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets because of the COVID-19 protocol. 

The Heat announced Herro traveled with the team to Utah for the second game in a seven-game, 11-day road trip. 

"Tyler Herro accompanied the team to Salt Lake City last night for tomorrow night's game vs the Jazz and is no longer in the NBA's health and safety protocols," the statement read.

Herro, who began the season as a starter, has been used as a reserve the last three games. Still, he has played starter minutes. He's averaged 32 minutes during the period. The result is Herro producing nearly at the same rate when he was a starter. He's scoring 16 points a game since the switch. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15508416_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Out of COVID-19 Protocol

USATSI_15552702_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable With Playing `Starter' Minutes Off the Bench

USATSI_15552381_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Preview

USATSI_15555307_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping Seven-Game Trip Can Lead to Turnaround

jimmy knicks
News

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Mark Wahlberg Moment Against Knicks

USATSI_15552379_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Miami Heat Improved During Three-Winning Streak?

USATSI_15552042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk Becoming a Serious Threat From 3-Point Arc

USATSI_15552702_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Want to "Keep Building" on Recent Success