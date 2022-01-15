Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Comfortable in Fourth Quarter

Herro comes up big late for the Heat in victory against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has always lived for the big moments.

He showed that in the Heat's victory against the Atlanta Hawks Friday by scoring 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter at FTX Arena.

“My confidence grows as I put the work in," Herro said. "I get my confidence from the hours when no one is watching. The hours when it’s just me and my people in the gym rebounding for me. That’s where I get my confidence. The fourth quarter is winning time. A time for me to rely on my work and fall back on the work that I have put in and just have trust in that.”

It was the third straight game Herro led the Heat in scoring. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro is growing in more ways than just a shooter.

“He’s so much more than just a shooter," Spoelstra said. "He’s a shot creator. He’s really improving as a playmaker. It’s those moments. You can’t put an analytic to that, but it’s a moment and feel during a game when it’s a big play to be made. He has a knack for that. Tyler made a bigtime play and that was a moment swing.”

