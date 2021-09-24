September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Matures After Birth of Daughter

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Matures After Birth of Daughter

The third-year guard says he has grown as a person during the offseason
Author:
Publish date:
The third-year guard says he has grown as a person during the offseason

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro recently said the birth of his daughter, Zya, has helped him from a maturity standout. 

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, he said it has served as a motivator. 

“I just feel good,” said Herro, who is entering his third season. “I feel like I have a reason now. Not that I didn’t before, but now I have another reason to be motivated every single day when I walk into the arena. I have to be the best I can every single day because I have a daughter now. And I’m in a very good spot right now.”

Since entering the NBA, Herro has battled the stigma of his personal life affecting his play on the court. Rumors circulated of him enjoying the South Beach club scene. He also drew lots of attention because he was dating Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. Herro said he always been fully committed to playing basketball. 

“For me, one of the biggest things was hearing people say that I partied too much, that I’m not in the gym, that I don’t love the gym,” Herro said. “If you knew me, you’d know I try to be the hardest-working dude out here. So, I think you’ll see that this year.”

The full Associated Press interview can be read here

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_16159269_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Matures After Birth of Daughter

1 minute ago
USATSI_16171727_168389536_lowres
News

Does the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Have to Make Up For Last Year?

22 hours ago
USATSI_15989029_168389536_lowres (2)
News

Miami Heat Represented Well on SI.com's Top 100 Players List

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_15935718_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Caleb Martin To Two-Way Contract

Sep 14, 2021
USATSI_15770631_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Announce New Signings

Sep 10, 2021
USATSI_12419571_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh's Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Conjures Big Three Memories

Sep 9, 2021
jax
News

Sideline Reporter Jason Jackson Becomes Miami Heat's Radio Voice

Sep 9, 2021
USATSI_15658680_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Had Goal of Adding 10 Pounds of Muscle in Offseason

Sep 8, 2021