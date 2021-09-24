Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Matures After Birth of Daughter

The third-year guard says he has grown as a person during the offseason

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro recently said the birth of his daughter, Zya, has helped him from a maturity standout.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, he said it has served as a motivator.

“I just feel good,” said Herro, who is entering his third season. “I feel like I have a reason now. Not that I didn’t before, but now I have another reason to be motivated every single day when I walk into the arena. I have to be the best I can every single day because I have a daughter now. And I’m in a very good spot right now.”

Since entering the NBA, Herro has battled the stigma of his personal life affecting his play on the court. Rumors circulated of him enjoying the South Beach club scene. He also drew lots of attention because he was dating Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. Herro said he always been fully committed to playing basketball.

“For me, one of the biggest things was hearing people say that I partied too much, that I’m not in the gym, that I don’t love the gym,” Herro said. “If you knew me, you’d know I try to be the hardest-working dude out here. So, I think you’ll see that this year.”

