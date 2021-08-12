Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem to Return for 19th Season
The Miami Heat will have their captain for another season.
Longtime forward Udonis Haslem is expected to return for a 19th season, according to multiple reports. Haslem, 41, will likely sign a one-year deal.
He has only played the last two seasons after serving a significant role through most of his career. Haslem, who entered the league in 2003, was a member of three NBA championship teams.
He is the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds. Haslem, who is the franchise's longest tenured player, has served as a mentor to several of the young players, including forward Chris Silva and center Bam Adebayo.
Once Haslem signs, the Heat will have 14 players under contract.
