Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem to Return for 19th Season

Haslem has only played in five games the past two seasons

The Miami Heat will have their captain for another season.

Longtime forward Udonis Haslem is expected to return for a 19th season, according to multiple reports. Haslem, 41, will likely sign a one-year deal.

He has only played the last two seasons after serving a significant role through most of his career. Haslem, who entered the league in 2003, was a member of three NBA championship teams.

He is the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds. Haslem, who is the franchise's longest tenured player, has served as a mentor to several of the young players, including forward Chris Silva and center Bam Adebayo.

Once Haslem signs, the Heat will have 14 players under contract.

