Miami Heat at Utah Jazz preview

The Heat are coming off a 113-101 victory Monday against the Golden State Warriors behind 21 points each from Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder. It ended a three-game losing streak. Forward Derrick Jones Jr., who will compete in the Slam Dunk contest, scored a career-high 25 points against the Los Angeles Clippers last week ... The Heat are 13-15 on the road ... Center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star, leads the team with 31 double-doubles. Adebayo will also participate in the Skills Challenge ... After being called up at the beginning of the road trip, rookie KZ Okpala was sent back to the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls ... Heat guard Tyler Herro , the team's first-round pick last summer, was sent home because of an ankle injury. He missed the entire trip and will not play in the Rising Stars Challenge Friday during NBA All-Star Weekend ... This is the second meeting between the teams. The Heat won 107-104 in Miami Dec. 23 ... Center Meyers Leonard (ankle) and Kyle Alexander (knee) are out ... The Jazz are going for their fourth straight victory after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 123-119 Monday ... Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists ... The Jazz and the Heat are both 35-18. They are also No. 4 in the standings of their respective conferences ... Ed Davis (back) is a game-time decision.

Game time: 10 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Utah -4.5