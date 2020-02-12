InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat at Utah Jazz preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat are coming off a 113-101 victory Monday against the Golden State Warriors behind 21 points each from Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder. It ended a three-game losing streak. Forward Derrick Jones Jr., who will compete in the Slam Dunk contest, scored a career-high 25 points against the Los Angeles Clippers last week ... The Heat are 13-15 on the road ... Center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star, leads the team with 31 double-doubles. Adebayo will also participate in the Skills Challenge ... After being called up at the beginning of the road trip, rookie KZ Okpala was sent back to the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls ... Heat guard Tyler Herro , the team's first-round pick last summer, was sent home because of an ankle injury. He missed the entire trip and will not play in the Rising Stars Challenge Friday during NBA All-Star Weekend ... This is the second meeting between the teams. The Heat won 107-104 in Miami Dec. 23 ... Center Meyers Leonard (ankle) and Kyle Alexander (knee) are out ... The Jazz are going for their fourth straight victory after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 123-119 Monday ... Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists ...  The Jazz and the Heat are both 35-18. They are also No. 4 in the standings of their respective conferences ... Ed Davis (back) is a game-time decision. 

Game time: 10 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Utah -4.5

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ankle injury sidelines Heat rookie Tyler Herro for Rising Stars Challenge

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Is Jimmy Butler's health or victories most important at this time?

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler returns from shoulder injury after two-game absence

Shandel Richardson

Playing with Miami Heat's young players has rejuvenated Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat end three-game losing streak with 113-101 victory against Golden State

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala could make debut Sunday against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is available for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors preview

The Miami Heat play the Golden State Warriors in the fourth of their five-game road trip before the NBA All-Star break

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler named USA Olympic finalists

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in consideration for Olympic team

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder wastes little time becoming an impact player

Miami Heat newly-acquired forward Jae Crowder has 18 points and 11 rebounds in loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Miami Heat continue their five-game, West Coast road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at Moda Center

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley has a two-year plan in place

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley comments for the first time on the moves made at trade deadline

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

A breakdown of the Miami Heat's moves at the trade deadline

A look at the pros and cons of the Miami Heat's trade deadline acquisitions and losses

Shandel Richardson

by

BallisLife