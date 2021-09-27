Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Hopes to Return Soon

At Miami Heat media day, Victor Oladipo gave an update of his injury status

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo didn't have much to offer concerning his possible return.

In May, he underwent quadriceps surgery and his playing status remains unknown. During the Heat's media day, Oladipo said he is continuing to working his way back to getting on the floor.

“Hopefully sooner than later," Oladipo told reporters Monday. "I’m optimistic. I’m doing better now. I have no control of the past. Here and now, I feel great. I’m getting better every day.”

Here's a look at what else he had to say:

Oladipo on his injury status: “I wish I had the answers, but I really don’t know.”

Oladipo on his current state: “I think the peace I have is just knowing that I wasn’t stopping myself from being the best version of me. The last two years, it felt like, ‘Damn, is this my normal? Is it me stopping me from being healthy? Why can’t I get out of my own way?’ The reality is I wasn’t placed in a great situation.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also said he had no timetable on Oldadipo's return but the staff is encouraged about his progress.

“I do not have a timeline for Vic," Spoelstra said. "But he has had a tremendous offseason. He’s encouraged by the work and progress. We’re encouraged by that. And now we’ll just continue to see where it goes.

