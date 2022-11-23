Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Uses Game Show To Make Hilarious Joke About Udonis Haslem's Age

Adebayo gives a candid answer to how many years Haslem has played

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem has played a mentor role for Bam Adebayo since he entered the league in 2017.

The two are among the closest teammates on the roster. So if anybody can make of Haslem, it's Adebayo.

That happened during the Heat's latest edition of "Miami Mashup," numbers game that players and fans participate. They are basically asked to hold up numbers for the answer to various Heat stats.

When the last question arrived, Adebayo had no choice but to take a jab at Haslem. The question: "How many years has Udonis Haslem been in the league.

While all the other participants answered correctly (18), Adebayo held up the numbers 1, 5 and 5. Or 155.

It was just another candid moment in their friendship but it's more than just giggles. No moment showed that more than last year when Haslem missed a practice the day after the death of his father.

Adebayo showed up that day for practice wearing Haslem's trademark No. 40 practice jersey.

“It was just something I wanted to do,” Adebayo said. “I know he’s not here, and I know how much he wants to be here. Just showing my support for him. Letting the guys know he’s still here, even though he’s not here. You’ll still see 40 going around the gym.”

