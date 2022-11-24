Miami Heat's Jamal Cain and Haywood Highsmith Provide Energy Boost

When the Miami Heat need a "jolt of energy," coach Erik Spoelstra knows where to turn.

That's when he usually calls upon Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain, the Heat's energy players.

"It's all about that grit as well and that's their journey," Spoelstra said. "They have to work and fight for everything they're given. They have to earn the trust, earn the minutes, then have to produce, they have to play winning basketball and both of those guys have been doing that."

Both played key roles in the Heat's victory against the Washington Wizards Wednesday. Highsmith had eight points and five rebounds while Cain added six points and six rebounds. Both are part of the Heat's effective developmental plan.

Spoelstra gave his assessment of both players.

On Highsmith: "H is just super solid. He's a very good defensive player and he's an exceptional rebounder for his size. If there is a crowd and the ball is going up, he finds a way to come down with it."

On Cain: "Jamal just continues to improve. He has a great spirt about him. He comes in every day with a great attitude to work. You can't give him enough work or enough projects or enough things to try to improve."

