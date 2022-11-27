Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Out Against The Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat will once again be without forward Jimmy Butler Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Butler will miss sixth straight game because of an ankle injury. He is targeting to return Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Here's the game preview for tonight in Atlanta:

Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Dejounte Murray

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Caleb Martin: "I just think that typically I always try to play unless it's like an injury that won't allow me to go or it will get worse as I play," Martin said. "When I woke up this morning, I thought for sure I wasn't playing. I just told them to wait to make a decision as the day went on. When I got here, I was going to play by ear and I felt like I could go."

