Miami Heat's Max Strus Upgraded To Questionable Tonight Against The Washington Wizards

Miami Heat guard Max Strus was upgraded to questionable for tonight's against the Washington Wizards.

Strus missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards because of a shoulder injury. He is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Forward Duncan Robinson is listed as doubtful after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He is averaging 6.3 points and shooting 30 percent from the 3-point line.

The Heat are also playing without Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven are also out. Neither has played this season.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Corey Kispert

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Bradley Beal

G Monte Morris

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on Caleb Martin: "Caleb is just being Caleb. He's so dynamic, especially at the four. He's really a two or three but he's playing the four. To be able to put him there and be a trigger guy for us, and being able to attack out of close outs, it's hard to keep him in front. Now, he's shooting the three pretty well. He's just making plays for us."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro hoping to stay injury-free. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin figuring out power forward position. CLICK HERE

.Caleb Martin improving as a 3-point shooter. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com