Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues

The Heat are once again linked with the Los Angeles Lakers guard

The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season.

With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later this season and becoming a free agent, the Heat are among the candidates who could step in. A report in Bleacher Report listed Miami as one of the possible destinations.

“The Pistons probably don’t view Westbrook, Beverley, or Nunn as important rotation players and could look to trade whichever Lakers they receive,” the report said. “If Westbrook is bought out, the buzz around the league has him signing with the Miami Heat.”

Westbrook is no longer the player he was when he was a triple-double machine and league MVP but he does some bring some star power to a team that lack stars.

As a Lakers reserve, he is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds on 40 percent shooting.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's loss to Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's loss in Minnesota. CLICK HERE

Udonis Haslem among celebrities named in FTX lawsuit. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com