Should Caleb Martin Stay at the Three for the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been solid in the last five games.

During the span, Martin has averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Before, he was averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His improvement in nearly every statistical category makes an argument that he should transition back to the 3.

Last season, Martin averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a backup small forward. His breakout season in 2021-22 established himself as a solid player Miami could rely on.

The Heat made Martin as the starting power forward after losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. Martin has shown flashes at the four but fails to be consistent. In addition, the lack of size hurts the Heat in rebounding and contesting against opponents. Heat rookie Nikola Jovic has been at the 4, giving the team more size and allowing Martin to play in the role he’s familiar with.

Martin moved to the small forward while Jimmy Butler dealt with an ankle injury. In order to remain a small forward in the Heat lineup, Martin would have to come off the bench when Butler returns. Fans would certainly like to see Martin return to that role player at the wing.

Martin says he is prepared for anything.

“I think it’s been good,” Martin said. “It makes you mentally have to get into an aggressive mindset. Just knowing that you can’t really afford to take a backseat. Everybody has to step up more, everyone’s playing more minutes. Those are great times to take advantage to show what you can do.”



