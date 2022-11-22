Should P.J. Tucker Have Stayed with the Miami Heat?

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker is facing a wave of criticism after his third consecutive game with zero points. During the stretch, Tucker has attempted just two field goals. For the month of November, he has averaged 2.1 points on 1.8 shot attempts.

Some users say Tucker should have stayed with the Miami Heat. Tucker had arguably one of the best seasons of his career with the Heat, helping them nearly reach the Finals. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting a career-best 41.3 percent from three-point range. Tucker was a beloved figure in Miami by players and fans alike.

Despite the critiques, some Sixers have defended Tucker, saying his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. Sixers forward Georges Niang talked about his influence after Philadelphia’s Friday night win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“P.J.’s been tremendous,” Niang said. “He’s a savvy veteran and a leader. He knows what it takes to win a championship, and demands it from us night in and night out. His unselfish play shows in his stat line, but his stat line doesn’t show how much he means to us. He was tremendous tonight to slow Giannis up. Giannis was on a tear, and he slowed him down to give us a chance to win this game. Big rebounds, big tip-outs, just talking and keeping us dialed in as a unit. That guy does not get enough credit, and he wins games just by being P.J. Tucker.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.