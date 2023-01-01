Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Saturday Against Utah Jazz

Tyler Herro is having a remarkable season to say the least.

With a buzzer-beating 3-point shot over two Utah Jazz defenders on Saturday night, he capped off a year where he had numerous winning shots. He finished with 29 points, helping the Heat avoid a second straight loss.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-It is safe to say Herro is the go-to guy for when the Heat need a clutch shot. He's become one of the league's most clutch performers.

“You want the ball in his hands because you know he wants those moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

-Herro iced the game but it was Bam Adebayo who was the engine. He finished with 32 points and eight rebounds, scoring 18 in the second half.

-With Jimmy Butler out with a knee injury and Caleb Martin missing his second straight game with a quad injury, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith filled in. Strus finished with 13 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals while Highsmith scored just six points.

-Victor Oladipo had his best game of the season. He led the bench with a season-high 23 points. He shot 46 percent from the field, making four 3-pointers.

“My path and my journey is different than a lot of people’s (journeys) and I have to remember that and just continue to stay patient with myself,” Oladipo said. “Soon I’ll be exactly where I need to be.”

-Just one night after passing Tim Hardaway for the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, Duncan Robinson had trouble finding his shooting rhythm. He shot just 20 percent from the 3-point line, making one of his five 3-point attempts. He finished with nine points.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com