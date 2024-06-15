NBA Draft: Jared McCain, Nikola Topic Among Green Room Invites Linked With Miami Heat
The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, but the Miami Heat's preference at No. 15 remains a mystery.
Regardless of their choice, it seems likely the prospect will be in attendance when the pick is announced. The Heat are linked to Jared McCain (Duke), Nikola Topic (KK Crvena Zvezda), and Isaiah Collier (USC) ahead of the draft. Each of the prospects has officially received a green room invite, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
McCain's scoring consistency on all three levels is the most intriguing part of his game. The Heat's front office tends to favor versatile players such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. It's also worth noting the energy the 6-foot-3 McCain brings off-the-court due to his joyful personality and extensive presence on social media. It would be interesting to see how that would mesh with the colorful Jimmy Butler.
Topic is the least likely to slip down draft boards despite having a partially torn ACL in his left knee. He was widely regarded as a top-5 pick prior to the news, meaning it's hard to see him falling an additional 10 picks to Miami. Topic is praised for his high basketball IQ along with a proven ability to run an offense.
Collier is the smallest name of the group, but could progress into the best of the three. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals on 49 percent shooting in a 27-game freshman campaign. He would receive the opportunity to develop behind star guards Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro if he is selected by the Heat.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE