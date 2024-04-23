NBA Champion Ian Mahinmi Describes LeBron James As "By Far The Best" Player He Faced
Superstar LeBron James' best seasons in the league arguably came during his four-year tenure under coach Erik Spoelstra on the Miami Heat.
He ranked top three in the MVP race each season, winning twice. James, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, won titles in 2013 and 2014. Retired NBA champion Ian Mahinmi faced the Heat version of James in back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals (2013 and 2014) with the Indiana Pacers as well as the NBA Finals in 2011 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
“When it comes to playoff performance, no, not in my career," Mahinmi told Anthony Pasciolla when asked if James was the best he'd ever played against. "[Throughout] my 13-year career and all the matchups I had against him, Bron is by far the guy who delivered the most. It’s a pretty impressive masterpiece that he’s done over his 20-year career. He’s damn near a 40-year-old still doing his thing. Look at him playing against Denver [Nuggets], and it’s just overall a masterpiece. I can’t even argue that. He’s by far [the best]; there’s no one that even comes near in that conversation who has been the guy that I played against.”
Mahinmi had a 12-year career playing against the likes of James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. Despite facing the numerous future Hall of Famers, there was no doubt in his mind James is at the top of the playoff performers list for him.
