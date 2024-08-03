Ex-Miami Heat Forward Cole Swider Signs Contract With Indiana Pacers
Former Miami Heat forward Cole Swider signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
The signing was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on X.
Swider acknowledged the deal on social media, saying, “Blessed and Thankful for another opportunity. Excited to get to work.”
Swider, 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, played last season with the Heat on a two-way contract. He saw limited action in 18 games, also participating in the NBA Summer League averaging 13.9 points as the Heat won the championship in Las Vegas.
The Heat signed three players on two-way contracts, They did not have one left to offer Swider. The Heat did not want to offer Swider a standard contract as it would have put them in a terrible cap space situation.
Miami has Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Dru Smith signed to two-way deals. Teams are only allowed to carry three players on these contracts.
Swider impressed last season in the G League. He proved the stability of his long range shot, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The Syracuse graduate was undrafted in 2022. He first signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he appeared in seven games.
Swider will compete with forward Kendall Brown, who is also signed to a non-guaranteed deal, for the final roster spot on the Pacers. The Pacers have 14 players signed to their roster.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.