LeBron James Back With Miami Heat's Big Three For A Day
They came together as three superstars, promised "not 1, not 2, not 3...." titles, reached four Finals in four seasons and won two championships before one of them left in 2014.
But LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have not all been seen much in the same place since. Their careers, one of which is ongoing, took them different ways. And Bosh hasn't made that many public appearances of late.
That's why it was significant to see the famous and controversial trio reunited again this past weekend in Springfield, OH, on stage as inductees for the 2008 U.S. Olympic "Redeem Team" and also just joking around in the audience, as they so often did as teammates.
Wade and Bosh had already been inducted to the Hall of Fame as individuals. James will be as soon as he's eligible, of course. If he ever stops playing, now about to give it another go with Lakers, close to age 41.
There will always be regret among Heat fans that it didn't last longer. For a variety of reasons -- some reported, some exaggerated and some he kept to himself -- James left in 2014 for Cleveland. That move proved successful in the short term; he won the Cavaliers' only championship in 2016, which meant more than another two or three would have been in Miami. But it's one of only two championships (the other with the Lakers in 2020) that James has captured since.
After the Heat lost the 2014 NBA Finals to San Antonio and James left, Bosh re-signed with Miam. So did Wade, though at a lesser contract figure, something that would become an issue the next two offseasons. They might have had a chance to compete for a title together, but Bosh was diagnosed with blood clots and was sidelined in the 2016 postseason, with Wade and the Heat losing to the Toronto Raptors in seven games, one round before they would have faced James' Cavaliers. (And the Heat had handled the Cavaliers in the regular season).
So we will never know what it could have been. The Heat were prepared to acquire Pau Gasol and others to keep the run going, if James had stayed.
But, even with the could-have-beens, it was still pretty good. And great to see -- after some trials and tribulations -- the trio retains some bonds after all this time.