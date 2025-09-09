LeBron James Back With Miami Heat's Big Three For A Day

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison poked fun at LeBron James’ “not 1, not, 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7,” ring count video from 2010 in his Hall of Fame speech 😂🗣️



“In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron and Chris Bosh we knew we could win. Not 1, not 2 — I guess it was just 2.” 😂… pic.twitter.com/VPqRKSiR0z