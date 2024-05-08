Pat Riley Believes The Boston Celtics Are NBA's Best Team This Season
If there is some consolation in the Miami Heat's disappointing end to the season, it is the fact they feel they lost to the top team in the NBA.
Last month the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics were the overall top seed in the postseason after finishing with a 64-18 record.
“They are this year, I think, the best team in the league," Riley said at his annual offseason press conference. "They have the best roster in the league."
This was the fourth time the Heat and Celtics met in the playoffs since 2020 but this was the least competitive. The Heat lost in five games while playing without Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler, who were injured. Rookie Jaime Jaquez also missed Game 5 due to injury.
A healthy Heat roster may not have made a difference because the Celtics were praised for their roster adjustments last summer. They added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to a team that made the conference finals last year and the NBA Finals in 2022.
It was a contrast from the Heat, who were forced to return with mostly the same lineup after failing to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.
“They made some great moves," Riley said. "[Celtics general manager] Brad Stevens did a great job getting Holiday and Porzingis. They built their bench a little differently.”
