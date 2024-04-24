Inside The Heat

Paul Pierce Suggests LeBron James May Have Voted For Him As The G.O.A.T

Shandel Richardson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the Top 75 Team - Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA player Paul Pierce has often feuded with the Miami Heat.

It reached the peak when Pierce was with the Boston Celtics while LeBron James was playing for the Heat from 2010-14. The Athletic recently polled some of today's players about the best players of all-time. Michael Jordan received the most votes while James was in second place.

Kobe Bryant came in third but things got a little tricky for fourth place. Several players were tied on the list, including Pierce getting a vote.  He was tied with Steph Curry and Magic Johnson.

On Wednesday, Pierce made an appearance on Undisputed on Fox Sports 1. He hinted that James may have voted for him as the G.O.A.T

“What if LBJ voted for me?” Pierce asked. “I did play against him. He must think something. What do you think about that? We had a lot of battles. Come on now, we had some tough battles. It could’ve been LB!”

When James was with the Heat, they played the Celtics twice in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat won both times but it was considered a rivalry because of the circumstances. After Pierce left the Celtics, he joined the Brooklyn Nets. The Heat also defeated the Nets in the 2014 postseason despite Pierce teaming with Kevin Garnett in Brooklyn.

The Heat defeated the Nets 4-1 in the semifinals.

After his retirement, Pierce has repeatedly tried to say he was a better player than Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Many Heat fans have shot down the notion.

