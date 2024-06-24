Report: Houston Rockets Could Target Jimmy Butler In Offseason
The Miami Heat had nearly two months without much offseason speculation other than Jimmy Butler wanting a contract extension.
With the free agency period a week away, the rumors are starting to flow. The latest is the Houston Rockets possibly going after Butler. According to an ESPN report, they could pursue Butler or Kevin Durant.
“The Rockets are clearly in win-now mode," the report read, "and would love to add star power to their roster, with players such as Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram as well as role players including Brook Lopez and Marcus Smart being some that other teams say the Rockets could have interest in targeting (with some names more far-fetched than others).”
Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade of the Rockets sending a heavy package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in exchange for Jimmy Butler and the No. 15 pick.
The Heat still have their hopes of keeping Butler but he isn't getting any younger. Still, it may be premature to think they need to make any roster moves because they were without Butler and Terry Rozier during the playoffs.
The Heat have yet to showcase their full roster when it counted in each of the last two seasons (Tyler Herro was hurt during the 2023 Finals run). But Beck is set on the Heat moving on from Butler.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com