Shams Charania Hints Jimmy Butler May Not Return This Postseason Even If Miami Heat Get Past Boston Celtics
Even if the Miami Heat defeat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, they still may not even have the service of star Jimmy Butler.
NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic recently said Butler's sprained knee is more severe than what most thought. Charania said Butler might not be back even if the Heat are somehow able to upset the top-seeded Celtics.
"It's crazy to me that Jimmy Butler played three quarters with what I'm hearing now was a severe MCL sprain," Charania said. "He is not going to be back in this series. This is a rehab that's going to go at least one month, could be two months of rehab. This is something that Jimmy Butler is going to have to work on."
Butler sustained the injury in the first quarter of last Wednesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. An MRI revealed the sprain that is expected to cause him to miss multiple weeks. Charania seems to think it could take longer. Butler has to rehab first before working his way back into game shape, so he could be done for the playoffs.
"It's seriously remarkable to me that he played for three quarters on this injury," Charania said. "They identified it essentially in the 12 hours after the game. They knew what he suffered. Thankfully, it wasn't the ACL. It wasn't a meniscus. Even if the Heat were to advance in the first round, somehow, his postseason availability is still very much in the air."