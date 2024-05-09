Shaquille O'Neal Recalls Conversation That Lit Fire In Dwyane Wade During 2006 NBA Finals
At the time, Shaquille O'Neal was on the downside of his career.
He was no longer the force that dominated the 1990s. It's why O'Neal turned to having a conversation with youngster Dwyane Wade, in just his third season, after losing the first two games to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals.
"And that's why in the Finals, when went down 0-2, we had a respectful conversation," O'Neal said during JJ Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast .
O'Neal opened up about how he was playing poorly while going through personal problems at home. He had just 17 points in the Game 1 while finishing with five points in Game 2. That was the time to hand the keys to Wade, who developing into a superstar. Under coach Avery Johnson, the Mavericks had geared their offense toward stopping O'Neal. It was the perfect opening for Wade.
O'Neal then told Wade, "Hey man, I'm getting (expletive) double-teamed. I'm going through a (expletive) divorce. I'm not playing good. What the (expletive) you gonna do? Don't be looking for me. (Expletive) go to work."
The result was Wade producing one of the greatest performances in playoff history. He led the Heat to four straight victories, winning the first championship in franchise history. Wade, who was named Finals MVP, averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds,
And just think, it all started with a little pep talk from O'Neal, who admitted he needed help to get his fourth championship.
"He just turned it up and that's how was I able to get No. 4," O'Neal said. "Because I was playing terrible ... He just unleashed something and that was part of my plan."