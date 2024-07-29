So Who Impressed Dwyane Wade More In Team USA Olympic Opener: LeBron Or Durant?
LeBron James and Kevin Durant have remained atop the NBA for nearly the last 15 years.
On Sunday, they kept their perch with dominant performances in Team USA's victory against Serbia in the opener of play in the Olympics. James had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds while Durant finished with 23 points, including 21 in the first half.
The performances left Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade impressed with both. Hours after the game, he was still praising the effort by Durant. It was his first game since the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs in April.
Durant was dealing with a calf injury before he was cleared Saturday night.
Here's what Wade posted on X: "I’m sitting here thinking about what KD just did tonite. I just watch one of the greatest basketball moments in my life time. Living Legend!"
Wade, who broadcast the game for NBC, shared some love for James, too. The two were teammates with the Heat from 2010-14, winning titles in in 2012 and 2013. At one point, Wade called James the best player in league history or the GOAT.
Despite entering the league together in 2003, James continues to play at a high level while Wade retired after the 2019 season.
“Anytime I still see LeBron playing this level of basketball, I'm trying to see what I did wrong in life," Wade said on the broadcast.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich