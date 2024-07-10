Inside The Heat

Terry Rozier Has A Message For Miami Heat Fans About Upcoming Season

Shandel Richardson

Apr 7, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Heat are hearing criticism from every angle.

The media is saying they lost the offseason again. The fans think team president Pat Riley is over the hill. If anything, the negativity has served as motivation.

Especially guard Terry Rozier.

He missed the final four regular season games and the playoffs last season because of a neck spasms. On Tuesday, Rozier announced he was healthy. It means the Heat can finally showcase their full capabilities.

"I think the fans are bored right now," Rozier said. "They want to put as much [trade] scenarios as they can together for us. At the end of the day, we want to run it back with our same team. Obviously, that's what it's looking like. We want to show the fans what we can bring to Miami." 

The naysayers are disappointed because the Heat are playing with basically the same roster for a fourth straight season , but are they? The Heat never fully displayed the lineup Riley envisioned when they traded for Rozier in January.

Rozier only played in 10 games with Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. When healthy, the lineup can match up against any team in the Eastern Conference. It at least gives coach Erik Spoelstra a chance.

"I only played with them guys only 10 games," Rozier said. "I only been on the Heat like 30 games. Just putting it all together starting at training camp and all of us figuring it out together, I think we'll be fine with the great mind of Spo." 

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Twitter: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here