There Are Plenty Options For Miami Heat With Jimmy Butler At NBA Trade Deadline
Several things should be noted when considering a potential trade regarding the most impactful player from the Miami Heat’s massive success since 2019.
There are not many players in the league who would benefit the Heat when giving up a player who provides the value of Butler. This is particularly true when considering the majority of the viable options are much younger than Butler.
When considering what qualities led to “Playoff Jimmy” taking the Heat beyond expectations, few players outside of Butler come to mind. Most notably, Butler is a three-level scorer who can control the pace of a game like a point guard while remaining a versatile defender willing to guard positions one through four.
When thinking of other players around the league, five names come to mind: Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant. All of these players replicate most of the qualities Butler has shown in Miami’s playoff success,.
That said, a few packages are a solid return for Butler to keep them in a win-now mode.
Spurs Trade: Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, and Two First Round picks
The Spurs give up a solid young star in Devin Vassell and two future assets but make all of that value back with Butler. This gives second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama a chance to compete in the postseason.
The Heat can build more for the future in the draft with those two first-round picks in addition to gaining Devin Vassell, who can help immediately or could be be flipped for more assets.
Knicks Trade: Julius Randle, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride
At first glance, New York is giving up a lot. However, Randle has been objectively useless in helping the Knicks in the postseason because he is either hurt or inefficient. The value they lose in Josh Hart is returned with Butler.
Utah Trade: John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George
Utah likely gets its first opportunity to compete in the playoffs post-Donovan Mitchell by acquiring Butler while keeping Lauri Markkanen. The Heat receive several young players who make up for their lacking offense in the regular season or could be traded for draft assets.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com.
