Former Miami Heat Star Tim Hardaway Puts LeBron James On Blast About Being A Player/Coach

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway is now starting to make an impact as an analyst because of his takes.

Hardaway recently gave his thoughts on LeBron James and the possibility of them hiring former NBA player JJ Redick as coach. Redick has no coaching experience but Hardaway thinks the Lakers should just give control of the organization to James.

"Why don't you just make LeBron player/coach like they did Bill Russell and just let him do that," Hardaway said during an appearance on The Carton Show. "Because that's what he's doing anyway. If you're just going to JJ Redick, that's what going to happen. LeBron is just going to run everything, going to run practice, going to run games."

The Lakers recently fired coach Darvin Ham a year after he led them to the conference finals, where they were swept by the Nuggets. They also fell to the Nuggets in the first round this season of the Western Conference playoffs despite leading most of the series.

Hardaway said it's just time to give James the keys to the franchise to compete for another title.

"Only reason you're going to take that job is just for the money," Hardaway said. "That's the only reason you're going up there. But do you want the headache? Do you want to get scrutinized all the time? Do you want people asking you questions all the time about LeBron, LeBron, all this and that, how come this is not working? It's on them. They just might as well make LeBron head coach and a player."

