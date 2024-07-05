Inside The Heat

Too Early To Judge Miami Heat Because Of Late Injuries To Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier?

Shandel Richardson

Mar 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with guard Terry Rozier (2) after he hits a three point basket as time ran out to win the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The real Miami Heat did not play against the Boston Celtics last year in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

That group was only a shell of the actual team.

The Heat were without star Jimmy Butler and point guard Terry Rozier, who were dealing with injuries. So are fans overreacting about Pat Riley being almost silent during free agency for a second straight year?

"We barely got to see Rozier, Butler, [Tyler] Herro and Bam [Adebayo] together at all before everybody got injured at different time, including at the end of the season when they were completely helpless against Boston in the playoffs," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast this week.

Lowe does have a point.

The Heat were undermanned when it counted last season. Rozier arrived at the trade deadline, so their top players have little time to develop chemistry. The reality is this: when healthy, the Heat have four players who are capable of scoring at least 20 points on any given night.

Not many teams in the East can say that. In fact, not many in the NBA can say that.

Some feel the Heat are just as talented as any team in the league when not saddled with injuries. Just look at the last two seasons. In 2023, they made the Finals despite Herro missing the postseason. Last year it was Rozier and Butler.

This team hasn't had the chance to prove its worth when healthy in the playoffs.

