Top Three Prospects Linked To Miami Heat Ahead Of 2024 NBA Draft
The Miami Heat can choose a variety of routes with the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, whether it's shooting for upside or selecting the safer option.
Here's a look at the top three prospects linked to the Heat:
1. Zach Edey
The Purdue Boilermakers center found his name in discussions with the Heat due to ESPN's latest mock draft. ESPN's Jonathan Givony believes Edey's fit alongside All-Star Bam Adebayo is desirable, as well as his extensive experience spending four years in college.
He averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting in his senior season at Purdue. The issue with Edey is the worries that his game will not translate to the next level because 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame.
2. Jared McCain
One of the biggest personalities in the NCAA last season could land in Miami, according to a CBS Sports mock draft. With CBS' Gary Parrish stating, "McCain lived up to his reputation as an elite shooter in his one season at Duke...Considering the Heat are forever shopping Tyler Herro, and don't seem thrilled with Jimmy Butler, adding a young guard who can shoot in anticipation of a roster-shakeup might be the move."
He averaged 14.3 points and five assists on 46.2 percent shooting and 41.4 percent from three-point range in 36 games in his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils. McCain's off-the-court energy and social media presence would increase marketing as fans could witness a bond blossom with the colorful Jimmy Butler.
3. Isaiah Collier
The smallest name of the group may not initially provide a strong impact, but could progress into the best of the three. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman compared Collier to retired guard Tyreke Evans, who holds a similar frame. Wasserman pictures the 19-year-old falling further than anticipated due to the strength at point guard in the NBA but views him as "too difficult to pass on" for the Heat.
Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals on 49 percent shooting in a 27-game freshman campaign. He would receive the opportunity to develop behind star guards Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro if he is selected by the Heat.
