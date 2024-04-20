No One Is More Excited About The Playoffs Than Miami Heat's Tyler Herro
It was a long year for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.
After the wait, Herro is finally back where he belongs. He's once again a key cog in the Heat's playoff hopes.
"Not being healthy last year, to have this opportunity in a similar situation, it means a lot," Herro said.
A year ago, Herro was in street clothes for the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He was sidelined with an injury he sustained in the first game of the postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks. It led some to question his value because the Heat won without him. A few weeks after the Finals, he began hearing his name in the Damian Lillard trade talks.
After surviving that, Herro just wants a chance to help the Heat.
"I'm big in believing that everything happens for a reason," Herro said Friday after scoring 24 points in the Heat's victory against the Chicago Bulls. "Just letting things play out. I feel like I'm going to have my opportunity at one point."
Herro is now in position to help the Heat do the unthinkable. They face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The task gets even tougher considering they are playing without top player Jimmy Butler, who is out indefinitely with a sprained knee.
"I think it's a great opportunity for Tyler," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We need him to be himself because that's his best version. I feel like we'll win games when he's his best version."