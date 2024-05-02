Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Draws Criticism For Poor First Half Against Boston Celtics In Game 5
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has drawn his share of criticism in the past year.
On Wednesday, he received even more. Herro had a poor first half in the Heat's elimination game against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat were once again down double-digits and Herro was struggling.
He was given a technical foul after throwing the ball at Celtics guard Peyton Pritchard. That was an opening for NBC Boston's Mike Gorman to take a shot at Herro.
"There's a technical called on Herro, who threw the ball at Pritchard because he didn't like the fact that Pritchard plays harder than he does at the moment," Gorman said on the broadcast.
That led former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine to respond.
"Shot taken by Mike Gorman, I like it," Scalabrine said.
It wasn't just the Boston media going after Herro. The Heat fan base was plenty upset with Herro because of his struggles in the first half. They were calling upon Herro to help prolong the series because the Heat were down 3-1.
A big game from Herro was a must because they were playing without Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and rookie Jaime Jaquez. He arrived to TD Garden wearing an outfit that looked like "Where's Waldo," so it was an easy target for fans.
The Heat were expected to lose to the Celtics this series but no one expected it to be this bad. Now, the attention turns to the offseason.