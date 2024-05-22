Tyler Herro Fails To Make Cut For The Ringer's Top 25 Players Under 25
It seems so long ago when Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was playing at an NBA All-Star level.
Remember the first eight games of this season? Herro averaged 22.9 points, five rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals. He had the league buzzing. He was finally ready to join the ranks of Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant as the next generation.
Then an ankle injury sidelined him 18 games. Then the questions about his durability arose. Then the bouts with inconsistency. And then he struggled this postseason when he was handed the primary role with Jimmy Butler due to injury.
Suddenly, the Boy Wonder lost his superpower.
And apparently he's fallen behind some of the league's other young stars. On Wednesday, The Ringer released its annual list of top players under the age of 25. Herro was left off the list, which is topped by San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.
The rankings were based on categories such as current and future performance, intangibles and foundational qualities. At 24, Herro has shown he has the talent. He's averaged 20 points each of the last three seasons for a team that has reached at least the Eastern Conference finals two of the last three years. He's won the league's Sixth Man of the Year.
Still, it seems Herro has to prove he can hang with the rest of the rising stars. At least he has plenty of time left to make it happen.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com