Udonis Haslem Uses 4/20 Holiday As Perfect Opportunity To Promote His New Marijuana Strain

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the fourth quarter of the 2023 NBA Finals-Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem couldn't picked a more suitable day to promote his latest business venture.

On Saturday, Haslem posted a photo of himself surrounded by marijuana leaves at a weed farm. It just so happens April 20 is known as simply "4/20" to pot smokers. It was fitting because Haslem recently announced his partnership with The Flowery, a South Florida medical marijuana dispensary.

There's even a new strain named after Haslem called "40 OG," a combination of his jersey number and longtime nickname.

"Love that 40OG…😎Out now!!#Happy420," posted as the caption.

The post even caught the attention of former teammate and longtime friend Dwyane Wade. Both players have found much happiness in retirement. They both entered the NBA in 2003, forming a lifelong bond. Haslem outlasted Wade, playing two more seasons but both are forever linked.

Wade responded, "Let’s gooo!!! Don’t ever stop!"

Earlier this season, Haslem became just the sixth Heat player to have his jersey retired at Kaseya Center. He joined Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway and Chris Bosh. After going undrafted, Haslem played one season in France before joining the Heat as a free agent.

He used to opportunity to produce one of the best careers in Heat history. He won three titles in 20 seasons, all with the Heat. He retired as the franchise leader in all-time rebounds. Haslem will always be one of the franchise's most beloved players because he was born in Miami and remained true to his roots.

Now, he has marijuana roots to relate even more with the locals.

