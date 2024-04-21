Miami Heat Keep Things Close Against Boston Celtics With Unlikeliest Of Lineups
The Miami Heat were in danger of being blown out early by the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
They fell down 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied behind the unlikeliest of lineups. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra used a five of Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez, Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith and Delon Wright to get back in the game in the second half. That lineup consisted of two undrafted players (Robinson, Highsmith), a journeyman (Wright), a rookie in his first playoff game (Jaquez) and an aging veteran (Love).
They were able to bring the Heat to within five points in the first half at one point before Boston regained control midway through the second quarter. Still, it was impressive to see a group of players that resembled a G League roster compete against the top seed in the NBA.
It was similar to when the Heat field a team of journeyman in 2018. That year, they won just 15 games but Spoelstra still likes to call it one of the most competitive team's he's ever coached.
The reason for the limited players is because starting forward Jimmy Butler and guard Terry Rozier are both sidelined with injuries. Butler is expected to miss several weeks after sustaining a sprained knee in the first quarter Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament. Rozier is also out indefinitely because of neck spasms.
Before the game, Spoelstra said he was unsure when Rozier will return.