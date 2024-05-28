Watch Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Make An Appearance In Trailer For New Bad Boys Movie
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has fit in ever since he arrived in South Florida in the summer of 2019.
He's become a fan favorite. He's helped the Heat make two appearances in the NBA Finals. He's proven that he is a superstar.
And now he is helping Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett promote their new movie. Butler appears in the trailer for the latest Bad Boys movie. It is the fourth installment of the Miami-based series.
The movies star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Lowry and Burnett. They are both detectives for the Miami police department. Here's a look at the clip starting Butler:
OFFSEASON BUTLER TALKS
The media is struggling to come to a consensus on whether Butler is leaving the team this offseason.
Well, it seems one potential destination can at least take a backseat role, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most highly discussed landing spots for Butler because of previous connection with the organization. He spent less than a full season in Philadelphia, but the impact alongside Joel Embiid didn't go unnoticed.ticed.
"Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly," O'Connor wrote. "Sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan."
HASLEM THINKS THE HEAT STILL HAVE A CHANCE WITH MITCHELL
Udonis Haslem is not giving up hope on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell joining the Miami Heat this summer.
Despite remarks from Mitchell and Cavaliers president Koby Altman expressing a desire to stay with the organization, Haslem believes the lack of contract negotiations speaks volumes. The five-time All-Star's player option for the 2026 season is leading most to expect a trade if an extension is not signed.
"When you talk about Cleveland, I don't want no parts of that until I understand what Donovan Mitchell is going to do," Haslem said on an episode of ESPN's First Take. "He says he's happy there, but he didn't sign the extension, so I'm calling cap. If you're happy, sign the extension so we, as a front office, can say, 'Hey, we got Donovan Mitchell locked in. This is what we're going to look like the next couple years. This is the plan.'"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. he can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com