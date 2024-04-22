Brandon Miller Named Finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award
The NBA announced Sunday evening that Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller has been named a finalist for the Kia Rookie of the Year award. Chet Holmgren of the Oklahome City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs are the other finalists.
Miller improved month after month and toward the back half of the season, he became Charlotte’s primary scorer. He ended the season with the third-most made threes per game by a rookie in NBA history (2.5), 4th most total threes (184), and became the franchise’s third player to win three straight rookie of the month awards, joining LaMelo Ball and Raymond Felton.
For the season, Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 37.3% from three-point land.
“One of the biggest things last summer was Brandon Miller’s draft. I was excited about him last year and he’s a better player already than I thought he could be,” recently resigned head coach Steve Clifford said at his final press conference last week.
And if you remember, the Charlotte faithful were not all that pleased on draft night when Miller was chosen over Scoot Henderson. The Hornets have been known for draft misses over the years, but it's safe to say they got this one right. Henderson ended up having a fine rookie year, but nowhere near the level of success Miller experienced.