All Hornets: The Best of 2022

Looking back at some of the most viewed articles of the year.

With it being the first day of the new calendar year, we figured we would take a look back at the top 15 stories on our site from 2022. Clicking on the title will take you to that article.

Note: All articles involving the arrest/situation involving Miles Bridges are excluded from this list.

1. Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

2. What Could Miles Bridges' Contract Look Like?

3. Does Brady Manek Have a Future in the NBA?

4. Will LiAngelo Ball Ever Get a Chance with the Hornets?

5. LaMelo Ball Plans to Change Jersey Number in 2022-23

6. What Do Hornets Fans Think the Hornets Should Do with Miles Bridges?

7. Kemba Walker Returning to Hornets Makes Sense

8. Dennis Smith Jr is Thriving in Charlotte

9. Should the Hornets Still Look to Trade Gordon Hayward?

10. Realistic Expectations for the Hornets in 2022-23

11. Mitch Kupchak Explains Decision to Fire James Borrego

12. Ex-Hornets Coach James Borrego Spotted with Former Colleague

13. Three Reasons Why Firing James Borrego Was the Wrong Decision

14. Hornets Among Several Teams Expressing Interest in Jae Crowder

15. Is P.J. Washington in the Hornets' Future?

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.