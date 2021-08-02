Along with LiAngelo Ball, rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones headline Charlotte Hornets' summer league roster

LiAngelo Ball officially has his chance to prove his worth.

As expected, LaMelo Ball's older brother is one of several intriguing players dotting the Charlotte Hornets' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. Ball, plus James Bouknight and Kai Jones --the team's two first-round picks selected in Thursday's draft -- will serve as the headliners.

JT Thor, who was acquired in the pending trade with Detroit for Mason Plumlee, isn't currently listed on the roster because the deal can't technically be completed until Aug. 6 once the league's moratorium ends. Barring a snag in the trade, he will be added later this week. The Hornets' other second-round pick in Scottie Lewis is already good to go.

Other notables listed include Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards, both of whom need to play to gain more experience, and Arnoldas Kulboka, the 6-10 forward from Lithunia who played with them in summer league in 2019.

The Hornets tip off their summer slate at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday against Portland at UNLV's Cox Pavilion. The game will be televised on NBATV.