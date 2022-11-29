Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets

BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night.

The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.

Offensively, shots weren't falling for the Hornets as they failed to hit a single three in the opening quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr and Jalen McDaniels combined for 14 of Charlotte's 19 points - all of which came in the painted area.

In an attempt to ignite a spark, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford mixed in some young guys into the lineup including 2022 2nd-round draft choice Bryce McGowens, who produced quality minutes notching 10 points (3/4 FG, 2/2 3FG), one rebound, one assist, and one block in the first half.

Boston didn't slow down after the intermission, drilling five more shots from downtown and nearly duplicating their offensive output in the first quarter with 43 points. With the game well in hand, Clifford turned things over to the young guys to finish things out. Jalen McDaniels, who is filling in for Gordon Hayward (shoulder) in the starting lineup, posted a new career-high in points (24) on 9/12 shooting, including 4/6 from three.

The Hornets will now have a rare three days off before they return to the court Friday night in Uptown to play host to the Washington Wizards. Tip-off for that one is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

