Celtics Top Swarm 105-99

Chris Clemmons had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the 18th triple double in team history as the Maine Celtics defeated the visiting Greensboro Swarm, 105-99 on Saturday.

Arnoldas Kulboka led Greensboro with 23 points and seven rebounds including going 6-12 from three-point range. Jalen Crutcher chipped in 22 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. D.J. Carton added 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Swarm led going into the half 61-55, after shooting 21-41 (51.2 percent) from the field, 12-16 (46.2 percent) from three and 4-5 (80 percent) at the free throw line.

In the 3rd quarter, the Celtics increased their defense and took control of the game. The Swarm kept it close but couldn't score a point in the final minutes and Clemmons notched his 2nd triple-double in a row and the Celtics took the win. The Swarm finished 37-86 (43%) from the field, 17-49 (34.7T%) from downtown and 5-7 (71.4%) at the line.

Next up for the Swarm? A visit to DC to take on the Capital City Go Go on Wednesday Feb 16th at 7pm.