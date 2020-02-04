Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

After beating the New York Knicks a week ago, the Charlotte Hornets are -- again -- riding another losing streak. James Borrego's club has lost three straight and 11 of their last 12.

The Hornets schedule doesn't get any easier. Tuesday night, they travel to Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: Locally, the game will be on Fox Sports Southeast

Odds: Most books have the Rockets favored by about 14 points

This will be the Hornets' first of two meetings with the Rockets this season. Charlotte lost both contests against Houston last season. The two squads last met on March 11, 2019 in Houston, in a game that saw the Rockets take a 118-106 victory despite Kemba Walker dropping 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Rockets news...

They're shopping Clint Capela, per ESPN

Russell Westbrook is "doubtful" for Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle

From our friends at Inside the Rockets: Who could they land in a potential Capela trade?

Hornets news...

Charlotte lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday at home, per At The Hive

The Knicks and the Hornets have discussed a deal involving Julius Randle and Terry Rozier, per SNY

What to watch...

Cody Martin had a great game against the Magic, totaling 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists in 28 minutes. The second-round draft pick out of Nevada has at least five points and three rebounds in each of his last four games. Can the rookie continue to make an impact, and do it against one of the best teams in the West?