Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

Mitchell Northam

After beating the New York Knicks a week ago, the Charlotte Hornets are -- again -- riding another losing streak. James Borrego's club has lost three straight and 11 of their last 12.

The Hornets schedule doesn't get any easier. Tuesday night, they travel to Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: Locally, the game will be on Fox Sports Southeast

Odds: Most books have the Rockets favored by about 14 points

This will be the Hornets' first of two meetings with the Rockets this season. Charlotte lost both contests against Houston last season. The two squads last met on March 11, 2019 in Houston, in a game that saw the Rockets take a 118-106 victory despite Kemba Walker dropping 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Rockets news...

Hornets news...

  • Charlotte lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday at home, per At The Hive
  • The Knicks and the Hornets have discussed a deal involving Julius Randle and Terry Rozier, per SNY

What to watch...

Cody Martin had a great game against the Magic, totaling 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists in 28 minutes. The second-round draft pick out of Nevada has at least five points and three rebounds in each of his last four games. Can the rookie continue to make an impact, and do it against one of the best teams in the West?

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

What could the Charlotte Hornets get in a Malik Monk trade with the New York Knicks?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks are interested in trading with the Charlotte Hornets for Malik Monk.

Video: Devonte Graham talks Charlotte Hornets' loss, trip to Paris

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham talked Monday about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to France.

Video: P.J. Washington talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Video: Terry Rozier talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 20. 2020.

Video: Malik Monk talks about strong game for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk talked about his consistency and recent performance against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Video: James Borrego talks loss to Magic, trip to Paris for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to Paris, France on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the play of Willy Hernangomez and Malik Monk in the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

