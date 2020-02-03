Who Could Rockets Target in Potential Capela Deal?

What was previously an quiet trade season is beginning to heat up, and the Rockets are at the forefront of the rumor mill.

Houston is reportedly discussing trades involving center Clint Capela with a number of teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Rockets are reportedly seeking an upgrade on the wing and an additional center before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

The Rockets' hunt for upgrades is unsurprising. Their rotation is bereft of frontcourt bodies, and with Capela out of the lineup, head coach Mike D'Antoni has lately eschewed playing a center altogether. 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker has started at the five in each of Houston's last two games as backup centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler are tethered to the bench. D'Antoni's plan is radical, but thus far, it's worked. The Rockets have won their last two games as Capela sits due to a right heel contusion, and James Harden returned to form in Sunday's win over the Pelicans. Harden and Russell Westbrook are feasting with the additional spacing created by the small-ball lineups.

Still, the last two games still feel a bit like an outlier. Can Houston really win a playoff series if it hemorrhages second-chance points? Capela still remains an strong rebounder, and his athleticism is elite for his size. He's 25-years-old on a controllable contract. The impressive stretch without Capela remains a truly small sample.

But perhaps the Rockets believe they've found something to build on with their small-ball devotion. Capela is unlikely to be dealt straight up for a wing, but are there potential packages that could satisfy Daryl Morey in a deal? Let's explore some options.

Scenario 1: Impact Wing + Replacement Center

This is likely the Rockets' preferred option, though its questionable whether they can cobble together enough assets to pull it off. Robert Covington is by many accounts the apple of the Rockets' eye, though Minnesota's asking price appears increasingly steep. A three-team deal could make some sense, sending Capela to the Eastern Conference, then using the acquired picks to send to Minnesota. Adding a replacement five doesn't seem to be a difficult proposition. Atlanta's Alex Len is an upgrade over Hartenstein and Chandler. Gorgui Dieng would be a nice fit and a quality floor spacer, though his contract is a potential deal breaker at $17 million next season. The Covington dream still feels a touch unlikely.

Scenario 2: Accumulate Youngsters + Pick(s)

The Hawks are quite interesting as a potential match with the Rockets. Rather than be a facilitator of a three-team deal, Atlanta could potentially trade directly with Houston. John Collins' name continues to be bandied about in trade rumors, and while he remains a middling defender, his offensive talent is undeniable. The 6'10" forward is a respectable spacer and an impact player off the bounce. He'd be a dynamic downhill player when James Harden is trapped. Would Atlanta dump Collins for Capela? It's an intriguing question. Atlanta's defense is a bit of a dumpster fire. Capela could be an anchor for years to come.

Collins' impending contract extension could dissuade the Rockets from looking at the Georgia Tech product. Perhaps another lottery pick could be in play. Rookie De'Andre Hunter projects to be an impactful two-way wing, and Jabari Parker's contract could help match money. Atlanta is stocked with its picks as well, additionally intriguing if the Rockets pivot to get younger and cheaper. It's hard to see this being Mike D'Antoni's wish in what could be his final year with the Rockets. But the decision may ultimately be out of his hands.

Scenario 3: Load Up the Frontcourt

Houston could look to increase its rotation depth by dealing Capela for two or three frontcourt assets. The Suns have an intriguing pair in Dario Saric and Aron Baynes, and they could be a conduit to a three-team trade. Danilo Gallinari would be a dream addition for D'Antoni, and either Morris brothers would be welcome (though Marcus is pricier). Perhaps Miami can combine a few of their dozen rotation players. Duncan Robinson is a sharpshooter and on quite the cheap contract. I'd put this idea under the unlikely pile. It's hard to see Morey shipping such a quality asset for a collection of pieces.

Scenario 4: Center Swap

Let's get simple. Would the Rockets consider dealing Clint Capela for Andre Drummond? What about Steven Adams? Considering the trio's respective ages and contracts, probably not. But Drummond (and potentially Adams) would make the Rockets better for the 2020 playoffs if Fertitta suddenly wants to make a sprint for the Finals.

The situation at the Toyota Center is fluid. A mini-blockbuster could be right around the corner.