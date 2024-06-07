All Hornets

Details Revealed Behind LaMelo Ball's Viral Rooftop Go-Kart Video

All Hornets exclusively spoke to the author of the viral video

James Plowright

In this story:

By now you have likely seen the video of LaMelo Ball riding a go-kart on top of his penthouse apartment. AllHornets.com spoke exclusively to the individual who recorded the original video to find out more.

Can you share how long he was doing it for?
"He was it doing for about 25 minutes."

What was the other person on the roof doing?
"He had a few goes working on the roof while chatting it up with Melo and the other gentleman who was sitting with Melo's dogs and taking it in turns on the go-kart."

Do you often see LaMelo Ball on his roof garden? What is he normally up to?
"Most of the time when Melo is on the roof he just normally letting the dogs just run around for a little before he heads back inside and taking in the view"

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Mock Trade: Hornets Move Back in Swap with Familiar Trade Partner

LaMelo Ball Purchases Custom '1-of-1' Tesla Cybertruck

Hornets Free Agency Profile: DeAnthony Melton (UFA)

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News