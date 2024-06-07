Details Revealed Behind LaMelo Ball's Viral Rooftop Go-Kart Video
By now you have likely seen the video of LaMelo Ball riding a go-kart on top of his penthouse apartment. AllHornets.com spoke exclusively to the individual who recorded the original video to find out more.
Can you share how long he was doing it for?
"He was it doing for about 25 minutes."
What was the other person on the roof doing?
"He had a few goes working on the roof while chatting it up with Melo and the other gentleman who was sitting with Melo's dogs and taking it in turns on the go-kart."
Do you often see LaMelo Ball on his roof garden? What is he normally up to?
"Most of the time when Melo is on the roof he just normally letting the dogs just run around for a little before he heads back inside and taking in the view"
