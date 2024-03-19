ESPN Experts Continue to Underrate Brandon Miller

The two-time defending Conference Rookie of the Month is still fighting for respect.

At this point, there isn't much left to say about Brandon Miller.

The much maligned second overall pick has walked into the NBA and answered any questions there were about his game within months. Miller sits third among rookies in points per game, eighth in rebounds, ninth in assists, sixth in steals, and eighth in blocks. Top ten rankings across the board for the Charlotte swingman.

His film matches the stats. Miller is adept at creating his own shot and creating shots for others. Two surefire signs of NBA readiness. Our own James Plowright broke down Miller's offensive ability a few months ago in one of the best breakdowns of his game you'll see.

The Alabama product's star turn came at the end of January into early February when he averaged 27.6 points per game over a six contest span. That two week span was the buzziest stretch of the Hornets' season as Miller drew praise from the NBA media at-large for the first time.

Miller's stellar play in 2024 has earned him back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month trophies. Miller joined LaMelo Ball, Raymond Felton, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor as the only players in Charlotte history to be named Rookie of the Month multiple times in a season.

For some, that is still not enough to rank Miller highly amongst his first-year peers.

ESPN's Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton (two basketball minds that I respect immensely) recently posted March's version of their NBA rookie power rankings. Pelton ranked Miller at number five, and Marks ranked Miller at number six. Head scratching to say the least.

In this stacked rookie class, Miller's peak should be number three. Victor Wembanyama is doing things nobody has ever seen night in and night out. The frenchman isn't just gunning for the Rookie of the Year crown, he's gunning for slots on the All Defense and All NBA teams at this rate.

Chet Holmgren is the starting center on the best team in the West. His insertion into an ascendent Thunder roster has propelled the Oklahoma City squad from the play-in to the penthouse in the West.

While Miller has been stellar, he is firmly in a tier of his own below Holmgren and Wembanyama. Marks and Pelton see it otherwise.

Marks has Dallas' Dereck Lively II, Golden State's Brandin Podziemski, and Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. above Miller. Pelton has Lively II and Podziemski.

Take nothing away from any of those players, again, this rookie class is stacked and first-year players are making a huge impact across the Association. None of those players are producing at the level of Miller, or carrying the offensive load like the Hornets rookie is.

Is this small market bias? Maybe. The three players ranked ahead of Miller that are questionable are all on playoff teams.

Is this pre-draft take lock? Potentially. Miller was a polarizing prospect for many, but all questions about his pre-draft projections should be out the window at this point.

I believe that Miller is this underrated because he's playing on a bad team. Full stop. Podziemski, Lively II, and Jaquez are all on teams in playoff contention. Marks and Pelton are valuing team success and contributions to winning basketball over Miller's ability to elevate a poor offense.

Charlotte has been in the dregs of the Eastern Conference for years now. National media often forgets there is even a team in the Queen City. Miller's rise to stardom gives fans hopes that the franchise will rise from the ashes and into national relevance soon, but this list shows loud and clear that ain't happening quite yet.