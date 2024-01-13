ESPN's Zach Lowe Suggests Miami Trade for Terry Rozier

The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (Feb. 8) and some expect the Charlotte Hornets to be active as sellers. I believe we'll see at least one move made by Charlotte but I wouldn't expect a complete fire sale, especially with a GM/head coach who are likely on the way out.

However, the one player that is likely to garner the most attention is Terry Rozier who is one pace for a career year. In 25 games this season, Rozier is averaging 23.9 points and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field - all would be single season highs if those numbers held up.

Zach Lowe of ESPN really likes the idea of the Miami Heat, a division rival, trading for Rozier.

"The reason I like Rozier to them...I don't know if the Kyle Lowry thing has run its course but it's a $29 million (contract) expiring and the thing that I think Miami just needs to really make another run like they made last year, I think they just need another guy who can pop off for 25 points in a game where Jimmy is playing more of an all-around game or Bam (Adebayo) is cold. And obviously, (Tyler) Herro can be that guy. I like the juice a guy like Rozier would bring. He's averaging like 24 a game on good shooting. He's a proven late-game shot-maker. Obviously he's not going to average 24 points per game on a good team. He needs to slide into a more secondary, third, fourth option kind of role. I don't know. I think that's kind of an interesting fit."

A third team would almost have to get involved for Rozier to end up in South Beach due to Rozier's salary. If Charlotte moves off of him, it's unlikely that they would want to take on a decent-sized contract in return. I do think Rozier would be a good fit for Miami, but it's more realistic that he gets traded elsewhere.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.