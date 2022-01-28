Fans Weigh in on the Unveiling of NBA All-Star Jerseys

The NBA All-Star jerseys are far from impressive. There's always next year, though.

We are officially under one month away from the 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th.

Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters from the Eastern and Western Conference and also unveiled the jerseys for this year's game.

After a brief search on Twitter, it's safe to say NBA fans agree with my assessment of the jerseys which is awful. These jerseys look very bland, very plain, boring, and are just a downright disappointment. The large NBA logo in the center of the chest is too much for me. I'm more in favor of having the logo of the team the player is representing on the chest which is something we have seen in the past. Here are a few thoughts from the fans on Twitter.

