Starters for 2022 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th. Reserves for the game will be announced on February 3rd. A week later, the two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, will select their roster through a draft.

Eastern Conference starters

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference starters

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

