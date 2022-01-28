Skip to main content

Starters for 2022 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

Starting lineups are officially out for this year's All-Star game.

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th. Reserves for the game will be announced on February 3rd. A week later, the two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, will select their roster through a draft.

Eastern Conference starters

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference starters

Read More

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design (80)
News

Starters for 2022 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17563366_168388579_lowres
News

LeBron James is Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

1 hour ago
USATSI_17390234_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Rule Two Players Out, One Questionable vs Lakers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17563279_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Fines Hornets Forward P.J. Washington $15k

4 hours ago
USATSI_17570042_168388579_lowres
News

Borrego on LaMelo Ball: 'What He is Doing at the Age of 20 is Special'

6 hours ago
USATSI_17569064_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Complete Season Sweep of Pacers

21 hours ago
USATSI_17122916_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Pacers

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17458379_168388579_lowres
News

Gordon Hayward Placed in NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

Jan 26, 2022